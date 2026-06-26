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Who will control India's seeds?

Who will control India's seeds?

With the loss of valuable genetic traits from their hands, farmers could face rising cultivation costs if corporate seeds fail, while the bill simultaneously provides no dedicated fast-track mechanism for compensation.
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Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 20:29 IST
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