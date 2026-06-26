<p>On June 12, the Bureau of Indian Standards unveiled new standards for community seed banks, recognising village networks and women-led cooperatives that have preserved India’s <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/seeds">seed</a> diversity for generations. </p><p>At a time when climate change, biodiversity loss, and food security seep into precarity, this move appeared to affirm the importance of community-led seed systems.</p>.<p>Yet, despite the government celebrating these institutions, a larger question looms. A few weeks prior, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan indicated that the new seeds and pesticides laws are nearing completion and would soon reach Parliament.</p><p>At the heart of these statutes lies the Draft Seeds Bill, 2025, which, while promising stronger regulation and quality control, has raised profound concerns about seed sovereignty, corporate concentration, and the future of community seed networks in India. The debate raises a fundamental question: who will control India’s seeds – the first link in India’s food chain?</p>.Centre claims sufficient seeds available for kharif season.<p>Every sowing season, millions of Indian farmers save and exchange seeds. These practices form the backbone of India’s agricultural resilience, preserving varieties of seeds shaped by generations of adaptation to local climates. The Draft Seeds Bill, 2025, now seeks to reshape this landscape. It introduces digital traceability, QR-code monitoring, and stricter penalties to curb counterfeit seeds. The real concern, however, is whether this framework is designed for farmers or large commercial actors.</p>.<p>Across India, village seed banks, women’s collectives, farmer cooperatives, and community networks preserve traditional and climate-resilient varieties while helping farmers retain collective control over seeds and the biodiversity they embody. </p><p>However, under this new bill, seed banks that store or distribute seeds at scale could fall within the bill’s definition of a “producer” or “distributor”, making them subject to registration, testing, and compliance requirements similar to those imposed on commercial enterprises. </p><p>While such obligations may be manageable for large corporations with dedicated compliance teams, they can become heavily prohibitive for community-led groups with limited resources, gradually eroding their autonomy and control over India’s seed diversity. The farmer, while legally free, will be pushed to become increasingly dependent.</p>.<p>The bill also raises concerns about federalism and local suitability. Agriculture in India is inherently local, and seeds suited to one region may fail in another. Yet the draft centralises greater authority in the Union government while reducing the role of states in seed governance. Particularly contentious is the provision allowing recognition of seed evaluation data generated outside India. </p><p>While this may streamline approvals, varieties tested in Europe or North America cannot automatically be assumed suitable for Indian heatwaves, erratic monsoons, or region-specific pests, making local evaluation indispensable. Under such conditions, pricing raises concerns as well. With the loss of valuable genetic traits from their hands, farmers could face rising cultivation costs if corporate seeds fail, while the bill simultaneously provides no dedicated fast-track mechanism for compensation.</p>.<p>For many urban Indians, this debate may sound distant and highly technical. However, it is not. </p>.Top seeds Siniakova and Townsend clinch French Open women's doubles title.<p>History offers a cautionary lesson. In countries where the seed industry has become increasingly concentrated, a handful of corporations have come to exercise significant influence over what is planted across millions of acres. </p><p>The issue is not merely ownership. In an era of accelerating climate change, India’s greatest strength lies in its extraordinary crop diversity. From ragi and bajra to indigenous rice varieties and region-specific pulses, these crops have evolved through generations of adaptation to local climates, soils, and nutritional needs. This diversity is more than a cultural inheritance; it is an insurance policy against an uncertain ecological future. </p>.<p>When thousands of locally adapted varieties are replaced by a smaller number of commercially dominant crops, agriculture becomes far more vulnerable. A pest, disease, or climate shock affecting a widely cultivated variety can threaten food production on a much larger scale. Diversity disperses risk; homogeneity concentrates it. The debate over seeds is therefore ultimately a debate about resilience, food security, and sovereignty.</p>.<p>India undoubtedly needs modern seed regulation. Spurious seeds must be eliminated, quality standards strengthened, and innovation encouraged. A regulatory framework that protects quality while preserving farmers’ role as custodians of biodiversity would be a genuine step forward.</p>.<p><em><strong>The writer is the National Secretary in charge of Jammu and Kashmir, All India Congress Committee.</strong></em></p><p><em>(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.)</em></p>