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Who will judge the judges?

Who will judge the judges?

Recusal jurisprudence needs a fairness push. Judges cannot decide on their own bias as perceived by the litigants
Anshul Dalmia
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 19:02 IST
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 19:02 IST
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