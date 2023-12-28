Who's going to work all those green transition jobs

The situation on this front is dire. Roughly 69 per cent of people aged 16-24 globally lack secondary education-level skills. Without those basic literacy and numeracy skills, these people will find it difficult, if not impossible, to play a role in the transition. Basic education is also one of the best ways to create resilience.

This is especially acute in low- and middle-income countries, where young people and women are more likely to be unskilled, unemployed or in unstable work. But it’s an issue everywhere: LinkedIn’s Global Green Skills report found that while green job postings are up by 15 per cent year-on-year, the supply of suitably equipped workers just isn’t there.