Whose Cup is it anyway?

Since RCB won the WPL title, the discussion has consistently revolved around Virat Kohli. Virat did not play in the finale for obvious reasons, yet the focus on him in most questions detracted from the players who brought the coveted cup to the team after 16 years. It was indeed a moment of joy for the fans. The media repeatedly made skewed comparisons between Virat and Smriti based solely on their jersey numbers, i.e., 18. Smriti Mandhana had to publicly request the media stop the comparison, emphasising that jersey numbers are just a personal choice. For a champion who led her team to victory after a 16-year drought, it must have been painful to address such an absurd comparison publicly. And this is the winning captain we are discussing. Shreyanka Patil, a wonderful right-arm off-spinner who took four wickets in the final and eventually held the purple cap, was interviewed by a leading news network, where the interviewer consistently referred to the ‘RCB Men’s Team’. While RCB’s women’s team speaks highly of Virat Kohli, rightfully praising him for his achievements, the fact remains that Virat was not even present in the stadium during the finale, yet he garnered all the attention. How can this be fair, by any stretch of the imagination? The team that won the trophy also deserves post-win limelight. We understand that men’s cricket attracts most sponsors and media attention, but sports journalists should have awareness and decency while covering women’s sports to give credit where it is due. The media cannot simply cling to a successful male cricketer who had no involvement in the win.