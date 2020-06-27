Whose vision – Huxley, Orwell or someone else?

In Brave New World and Brave New World Revisited, author Aldous Huxley posits a world in which people do not think, read books or participate in legitimate protests since they are too busy being entertained. A people for whom history has no relevance and a people who are too passive, narcissistic and egotistical to notice that they are being controlled through pleasure.

In sharp contrast, George Orwell (Animal Farm, 1984) envisions a world in which people are always afraid and who possess no individuality, rebellion is a capital offence, books are banned, truth stays hidden, thinking is considered a crime, and all history is curated.

Today’s society seems to be a curious mixture of the two worlds, I think. A mixture that has been made even more plausible by the coronavirus-induced lockdown. People have responded to the lockdown by watching movies and TV shows endlessly, if only to avoid being bored!

In case you missed it, India is now the battleground for streaming TV shows and films in a variety of regional languages to an estimated 850 million smartphones. Netflix, Disney, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime and home-grown Zee 5 are in competition to grab a significant chunk of the streaming services market, predicted to reach $5 billion in revenues, by 2023. In a race to the bottom, some of these companies have cut subscription prices by as much as 50% for a limited contractual period to gain viewership. This is quite reminiscent of how Amazon and Walmart have operated across the globe to stifle competition. It is only a matter of time before the IT behemoths start focusing on regional news media and electronic billboards. As Marshall McLuhan succinctly put it, “The medium is the message.”

Entertainment and information — two powerful vehicles to capture the hearts and minds of any society, no matter how diverse or how entrenched. And manipulate it, just like Pavlov’s dog.

In the 1950s, it was common practice for US movie theatres to resort to subliminal messaging (later banned) whereby movie-goers would involuntarily rush out to buy popcorn and Coca Cola during intermission.

In her seminal work, The Age of Surveillance Capitalism, author and Harvard professor Shoshana Zuboff writes that surveillance capitalism has hijacked digital technology by unilaterally claiming private human experience as free raw material for translation into proprietary behavioural data which, in turn, can be used to drive production and sales. The most predictive data is obtained by monitoring our online and off-line behaviour and shaping our behaviour towards the most profitable outcomes. As one data scientist explained to her: “We can engineer the context around a particular behaviour and force change that way…We are learning how to write the music, and then we let the music make them dance.” In other words, predictions become guarantees, and many companies are willing to lay bets on our future behaviour.

As Zuboff trenchantly observes: “Once we searched Google. Now, Google searches us.” As do Amazon and Facebook. Facebook proudly boasts of being able to generate eight million predictions per second based on analysing trillions of data points.

The phrase ‘Big Data Analytics’ as practised by companies such as Microsoft and IBM has now given way to ‘Predictive Analytics’ which can result in the denial of insurance coverage owing to pre-existing health conditions, denial of home and car loans, skewing democratic election results based on previous voting records, etc., and the policing of thought (‘pre-emptive policing’ is already happening in select localities).

Religion has often been described as the opiate of the masses — masses controlled by a select set of leaders in the guise of popes, priests, rabbis and mullahs.

In today’s world, the smartphone has become the new opiate. You know who the leaders are.