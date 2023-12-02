Why amend KSU Act?

To justify the amendments, first the government should come out with a preamble defining the purpose, strategies, and expected outcome. Firstly, foreseen amendments should help the resurrection of already ailing universities, the closing down of unviable ones, the restructuring of some of them, or the start of new ones with specific focuses. For instance, if a women’s university offers women-centric courses rather than traditional ones already available in other institutions, it can make women easily employable or entrepreneurs. Secondly, certain universities (for language, music, folklore, etc.) started in the past need introspection for their academic usefulness and outcome. Thirdly, future amendments should serve to facilitate the recruitment of worthy faculty and the avoidance of inbreeding. Fourthly, a larger objective of education should be to promote i) cross-cultural hybridization by admitting students on a pan-India basis, ii) nationalism, and iii) societal harmony. Amendments make sense only when they meet such objectives.