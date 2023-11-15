Why an iPhone maker needs to shoot for the stars

It’s no mistake that Huang and Liu kept using the somewhat confusing term “AI factory” — which simply means servers that collate and process data for use in artificial intelligence. They aren’t trying to sell to the iPhone and PlayStation crowd. Their audience is executives at industrial enterprises with billion-dollar budgets who see AI as the future of business.

Last weekend, another phase of Foxconn’s new future took flight from southern California. Among the payload of SpaceX’s Transporter 9 rocket were PEARL-1H and PEARL-1C, its first low-earth orbit satellites. There’s no money to be made from these two nanosatellites — instead the company is using them as a demonstration of its ability to build what amounts to computers that fly among the stars, devices that need to be robust, reliable and able to withstand the rigors of space travel.

It also points to another more subtle change that’s underway at Foxconn. Many of the most popular consumer devices over the past 20 years were made at the company’s factories in China, including Sony’s PlayStation, Apple’s iPhone, laptops from Dell Technologies Inc and HP Inc, and smartphones from Xiaomi Corp. In future, more of Foxconn’s products will be bought by companies rather than consumers. It’s already a major supplier of 4G and 5G communications systems sold by European clients.

Most people won’t purchase a satellite, but factories, trucks, ships, aircraft and logistics providers will increasingly rely on them to keep information flowing. Those two Pearls, orbiting Earth at 520 kilometers (323 miles), show off Hon Hai’s work in broadband communications and next-generation networks that go beyond 5G technology.

Global tech companies are trying to figure out what’s to come after successive booms in desktop PCs, mobile phones, laptops and smartphones. Industrial enterprises aren’t waiting.