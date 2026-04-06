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Why Arvind Kejriwal’s Rajya Sabha picks keep backfiring

Why Arvind Kejriwal’s Rajya Sabha picks keep backfiring

Odd Rajya Sabha choices and poor conflict management risk turning AAP into just another party it once opposed
Sayantan Ghosh
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 06:04 IST
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 06:04 IST
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