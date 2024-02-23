Why Asia’s social media strongmen are so popular

The ‘90s in parts of Asia was an epoch of strongmen, characterised by economic stability but also authoritarian rule. In Indonesia, the nation I call home, that meant regularly receiving copies of news magazines with huge swathes of text blacked out, the offending words about President Suharto erased so no one could read or be influenced by them. Books of literary giants like Pramoedya Ananta Toer were banned, among scores of novels and other writing by authors linked to what the regime saw as leftist groups. These included social science texts, historical studies, literary works, and memoirs.

This led to an effective erasure of the past from the minds of Indonesians of that time. Control the narrative, and you control the people. A similar phenomenon is happening now, but this time through the use of social media, and in an environment where the youth may have access to information, but perhaps not the desire to consume or understand it.