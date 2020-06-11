Why BJP has blown the Bengal bugle early

With a virtual rally by Amit Shah, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has already kicked off the campaign for next year’s West Bengal Assembly elections. While addressing BJP workers through a virtual rally on June 9 – directly telecast by most Bengali channels – Shah attacked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on all fronts, and remarked that her description of Shramik trains as ‘Corona Express’ would become her ‘exit route’.

So virulent was the attack that six leaders of Trinamool Congress (TMC), including Amit Mitra (the state finance minister) and Abhishek Banerjee (MP and the CM’s nephew), immediately came out with sharp responses. The next day Mamata Banerjee stated: “I never called the migrant special trains Corona Express. It was the common man who gave that name.” (For the record, the CM had questioned the logic of running 'crammed trains' and asked whether the Centre was running Shramik trains or Corona Express trains.)

The virtual rally by Shah was a clear sign that the BJP has started closing in on Bengal although it is still a year before elections. The timing appears strange at first sight:The state is suffering from the double whammy of COVID-19 and the aftermath of Cyclone Amphan. And though Bengal is not suffering from the curse of the disease like Maharashtra, it is the seventh most affected state. The total number of cases are inching towards the five figure mark, with the number of newly-affected people per day hovering around 400. Also at least one crore people are still to recover from the aftershock of the disastrous cyclone that destroyed their homes and standing crops.

So, the question is why has Shah chosen this time to blow the bugle, that too in the time of coronavirus, instead of the normal six months time the BJP generally allots for Assembly election campaigns? The answer is fairly obvious. Mamata Banerjee is at her most vulnerable at this point, firstly, because of coronavirus, and secondly, due to cyclone Amphan. Shah wants to magnify the people’s woes and not let them forget what is happening in the state.

On the COVID-19 lockdown front, the debate on not bringing back migrant labourers quickly enough has affected the TMC base in Muslim-dominated Mada and Murshidabad districts. This may not help the BJP directly. But, if a sizable chunk of the Muslims shift away from TMC and vote for the Congress-Left combine or for Asaduddin Owaisi's party (which has so far not been able to make a mark in Bengal), TMC candidates may get defeated in some seats. That will bring down TMC’s numbers. And if BJP gets some of these seats, thanks to a division of Muslim votes (just as they won the Malda Uttar Lok Sabha constituency in 2019 by securing 37.61 per cent vote), it will be a windfall for them.

Moreover, the Unlock 1.0 phase has also provided a big opportunity to the Saffron party. The state government has opened its offices and declared the private sector open too. A large number of people are completely disenchanted with this decision, particularly due to the non-availability of transport in and around Kolkata. There is a long waiting time for buses which have to run according to social distancing and therefore with no standing passengers. Under duress, some have started cycling down to offices. It has forced the state government to lift the ban on cycles in Kolkata, and to run government offices in two shifts.

Lakhs of people come to Kolkata and Salt Lake-Rajarhat to attend office from a radius of 25-30 kilometres, if not more. These people are having to bear the brunt of the situation from the zone that sent TMC MPs to Parliament a year ago. The BJP will be eyeing these voters, primarily Hindu voters.

But the most severe blow was dealt by Cyclone Amphan that affected the lives of a large part of four South Bengal districts – North and South 24 Parganas, Howrah and East Medinipur, each one a citadel of TMC. Again here, while some of the affected people are Muslims, many are Hindus who BJP will try to win over. Even in and around Kolkata, at various places people spent three to seven days (at a few places even more than 10 days) without electricity and water. One may remember after the Super cyclone of Odisha in 1999, the Congress was swept out of power for good. While the situation is not that bad in South Bengal, it is enough to give a jolt to the TMC.

Amit Shah has also identified the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) as a major issue, but Mamata Banerjee could have fought it back with the backing of the state’s Muslims, who make up around 30 per cent of the population. But COVID-19 and Amphan have made her vulnerable, and Shah is not ready to let go of this opportunity to steal a march over her.

(Diptendra Raychaudhuri is a Kolkata-based journalist and author of books including, A Naxal Story. He is a deputy editor at the Bengali daily, Aajkal)

