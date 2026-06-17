Why can’t Ayush Malik believe in a god of his choice?

<p>A godman who spent time in jail under the NSA <a href="https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/delhi/who-is-swami-yashveer-maharaj-making-headlines-over-eatery-checks-on-kanwar-route-10141788/">for inflammatory speech</a>; a police force that disregards the law; and a media driven by prejudice. These three powerful sections have combined to punish a young man in Uttar Pradesh for having converted to Islam.</p><p>Ayush Malik (or Mohammed Ali, which is Malik’s Muslim name) of Shamli has been <a href="https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/meerut/i-will-fight-for-her-up-trader-defends-conversion-marriage-to-muslim-gym-trainer-as-viral-eid-photos-trigger-fir/articleshow/131584559.cms">crying himself hoarse</a> to the media that his conversion was the culmination of a long process that began in his teens, when he would listen to motivational speakers on YouTube, including the Pakistani preacher Israr Amed.</p><p>Such a journey is not unusual. This author has met Hindus who, unable to find adequate explanations for their doubts about Hinduism, turned to the Internet for answers and <a href="https://mumbaimirror.indiatimes.com/mumbai/other/forced-conversion/articleshow/53579363.html">ended up converting to Islam</a>, influenced by Muslim preachers from around the globe.</p><p>Yet, unwilling to believe his story, TV reporters have described Malik — to his face — as a "brainwashed" and "honey trapped" victim of an "international conspiracy" which has Pakistan as its centre and Uttar Pradesh as its focus. It’s no coincidence that these are the very words used by the Shamli police, who on a complaint filed by Ayush’s father, and egged on by local godman and rabble rouser Yashveer Maharaj, <a href="https://www.hindustantimes.com/cities/lucknow-news/shamli-case-youth-claims-voluntary-conversion-defends-arrested-inlaws-101780946365749.html">arrested and sent to jail</a> Ayush’s Muslim wife Chandni Qureshi and father-in-law on charges of criminal conspiracy and forced conversion.</p><p>Curiously, even while describing him as a victim, TV reporters have treated Malik as an offender. In accusatory tones they have asked him whether he would stick to his <em>zidd</em> (obstinacy) even if it were his mother’s dying wish that he renounce Islam; whether he would recite Vande Mataram now that he’s a Muslim; whether he was aware that his Muslim wife and her family had their eye on his family’s property...To his credit, Malik has faced this repeated interrogation with <a href="https://youtu.be/xOuA8ZKUDeg?si=Pw0QdW3bfY4B0q0Q">a Zen-like calmness</a>.</p><p>Devoid of ethics, the conduct of these reporters conforms to the UP media’s long tradition of propounding Hindutva beliefs, even before Hindutva became the ruling ideology. The Press Council had indicted the UP press for <a href="https://www.newslaundry.com/2018/12/07/why-the-hindi-press-in-the-90s-saw-ayodhya-the-way-it-did">its exaggerated and inflammatory reporting</a> of the first attack on the Babri masjid in 1990; 34 years later, a new generation of journalists reported the consecration of the Ayodhya temple as Hindus, <a href="https://www.newslaundry.com/2024/01/23/elaborate-stages-live-shows-saffron-flags-inside-big-media-circus-in-ayodhya">not as neutral narrators</a>.</p><p>Additionally, when it comes to matters concerning Muslims, the media, including the English media, has been known to echo the police version. The UP police, like their counterparts across India, have been notorious for their anti-Muslim prejudice, which was on display in the Moradabad and Meerut riots of the 1980s, and can be seen today in the fake encounters and bulldozer injustice that are UP’s hallmark.</p><p>To add to it is the Indian police’s tendency to kowtow to their political masters. Just last week, the UP police were castigated by the Allahabad High Court for being more loyal to the ruling dispensation <a href="https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/allahabad/police-officers-in-up-more-loyal-to-ruling-dispensation-than-constitution-says-hc/articleshow/131556943.cms">than to the Constitution</a>. The arrest and imprisonment of Chandni Qureshi and her father is a prime example of this.</p><p>Surely the police know that freedom to practice the religion of one’s choice, which need not be the one you are born into, is a right guaranteed by the Constitution. But, they also know their political boss, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who’s never hidden his antipathy towards Muslims, was the first to enact a law that makes any conversion of a Hindu a potential crime. It is worth noting that on some news channels, Malik’s conversion story <a href="https://www.livehindustan.com/videos/national/crime-katha-shamli-ayush-malik-islam-chandni-qureshi-201781196154561.html">was reported as a crime programme</a>.</p><p>Unfortunately, this hostility and suspicion towards conversion isn’t confined to UP. It was in CPI(M)-ruled Kerala, that Akhila/Hadiya, a 24-year-old medical student who converted to Islam, had her marriage to a Muslim <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/opinion/hadiya-case-one-womans-love-2020847">annulled by the High Court in 2017</a>, and made the subject of an NIA investigation, before it was <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/archives/no-criminal-investigation-hadiya-marriage-1917322">upheld by the Supreme Court</a>.</p><p>The RSS’ tenets that the conversion of a Hindu to the ‘foreign’ religions of Islam or Christianity, entails a change not only in religion but also in nationality, and that such conversions can only be the result of a conspiracy, have percolated deep into Hindu society. Even Indira Gandhi was not immune to them: as Prime Minister, she was perturbed enough by the 1981 conversion of 300 Dalit families to Islam in Meenakshipuram to suspect a "foreign hand", when the reason was caste discrimination.</p><p>Yet, just last month, the constitutional head of India chose to honour exactly the kind of conversion to Islam prohibited by the new laws enacted by BJP-ruled States. Hema Malini was invited to <a href="https://x.com/DeccanHerald/status/2058889570591322614">receive the Padma Vibhushan</a> awarded posthumously to Dharmendra, instead of his first wife Parkash Kaur. The film star couple’s hush hush marriage in 1979 became public after an enterprising film journalist managed to <a href="https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/dharmenra-hema-malini-dilip-kumar-saira-banu-did-the-stars-of-yesteryears-love-any-differently/#:~:text=had%20converted%20to%20Islam%20to%20marry%20Malini%20without%20divorcing%20his%20first%20wife">trace the maulvi</a> who performed the nikaah; their nikahnama formed part of the petition filed by two Congressmen against Dharmendra’s election affidavit in 2004, which <a href="https://www.outlookindia.com/national/twos-a-crowd-news-223773">failed to mention his second wife</a>.</p><p>If the President could confer Dharmendra’s posthumous Padma Vibhushan on Hema Malini, why can’t Ayush Malik leave Hinduism and adopt Islam without being hounded?</p><p><em><strong>Jyoti Punwani is a senior journalist.</strong></em></p><p><em>(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.)</em></p>