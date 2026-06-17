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Why can’t Ayush Malik believe in a god of his choice?

Why is the Uttar Pradesh police converting a fundamental right into an offence?
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 06:16 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 06:16 IST
Uttar PradeshIndiaReligionOpinionPremium

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