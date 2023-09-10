Why China is suddenly facing economic distress

There is yet another viewpoint on China’s difficulties. It asks whether Deng’s reforms would have been as effective in propelling Chinese growth in a still bipolar world? Would nations have allowed so many businesses to re-locate to politically hostile belts just to reduce costs? Though US/EU have less than 10% of the global population, they have a disproportionately larger share -- over 40% -- of global demand. Xi’s regime, in displaying a more muscular geopolitical approach, re-propagating the Mao era ‘Chinese dream,’ which envisioned global leadership -- in contrast to Deng’s ‘hide your strength, bide your time’ dictum -- ignores this economic reality.