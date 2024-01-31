Why China is winning the race

The inability to take corrective steps has meant that the railways have had to spend huge sums of money on slope-stabilisation measures of doubtful longevity. This is presently being carried out in a total of around 40 huge bridges and 35 tunnels of 5- to 15-km length in order to glue and stitch together the crushed, fragmented, or rubble-like rock strata. Many 50- to 100-meter-high slope cuttings that are being built will pose a grave risk to the safety, stability, and survivability of each of these lines since major earthquakes and excessive rainfall events are a common feature on the southern face of the Himalayas where these lines are being built.