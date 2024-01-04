Why do India’s rich grow richer and the poor, poorer?

A more recent reform that has increased the disparity within India is the introduction of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in 2017. Moreover, in the same period, the government reduced the corporate tax rate, ostensibly to encourage businesses within the country to invest. These two factors have contributed to intensifying inequality by increasing the share of indirect taxes and decreasing the share of direct taxes in India’s tax revenue kitty. Indirect tax – tax on goods and services bought/sold -- is paid by every citizen irrespective of their income class. It includes a tax on goods like food and services like accommodation. On the other hand, direct tax is the tax that businesses pay on their profits and citizens pay on their income (above a certain level). Therefore, when the share of indirect taxes in total tax collection is high, it imposes a more equal distribution of the tax burden among unequal citizens. This equal distribution is not equitable since the poor are forced to contribute equally to the tax collected as the wealthy. This drives up inequality, which is just what the introduction of GST has been doing.