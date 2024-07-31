Why do we search for God among humans?

The death of more than a hundred followers of Bhole Baba at the stampede in Hathras brings into sharp focus the cults around godmen and other influences whose existence and following goes beyond all rationality. They have existed, and will perhaps continue to exist, at all times and
across all faiths.
While satsangs, harikathas and other such discourses have always existed, the new phenomenon goes beyond castes and communities and is less rigid. It adds its own versions of song, dance and religious celebrations in large groups. The head of the cult or the Guru addresses almost all issues of concern to a troubled mind, offering the correct way to breathe, the right diet, exercise for the mind and body and other healing techniques. As the cult becomes an institution it develops its own educational and health foundations. There could even be self-contained townships where devotees live. Advice on matrimonial and employment issues, and sometimes perceived solutions, are often provided from institutions associated with a cult.
All this sounds rosy and innocuous but the organisation can, over time, establish control over the mind. Even as the concerns about life in general, stress, health and the ability to handle the world seem to be taken care of, the stories of total enslavement and abuse that sometimes come out are horrific.
Yet the uncertainties of life drive people towards anyone who offers solace. The cult offers a new identity and a sense of belonging to a new community. The recurring celebrations and carnivals create experiences. Tales of the Gopis and the ecstasy of the Sufis can be adapted to reinforce this faith. The cults come to control a huge amount of capital, both economic and social, which can be deployed with impunity to cultivate and spread hatred of other groups. The power of this capital can ensure substance abuse and worse is kept away from the long arm of the law.
The cults typically grow in spiritual vacuums that traditional religions are not always able to fill. Traditional religions draw from an ancient past, which often does not relate to the growing economic and social uncertainty of the twenty-first century world. Traditional religions have responded to modernity with greater commercialisation and the use of more modern technology and buildings. They have not provided enough time for the deep personal uncertainties that a rapidly changing society throws up. The godmen and godwomen present themselves as oases where those threatened by the uncertainties of the twenty-first century India can find solace.