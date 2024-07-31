Why do we search for God among humans?

While satsangs, harikathas and other such discourses have always existed, the new phenomenon goes beyond castes and communities and is less rigid. It adds its own versions of song, dance and religious celebrations in large groups. The head of the cult or the Guru addresses almost all issues of concern to a troubled mind, offering the correct way to breathe, the right diet, exercise for the mind and body and other healing techniques. As the cult becomes an institution it develops its own educational and health foundations. There could even be self-contained townships where devotees live. Advice on matrimonial and employment issues, and sometimes perceived solutions, are often provided from institutions associated with a cult.