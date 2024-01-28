Why does govt not want tax transparency?

Exactly an year ago, Oxfam-India, a now beleaguered NGO, said that the bottom 50 per cent of our population paid 64 per cent of the GST collected in 2021-22 whereas the top 10 per cent contributed only 3 per cent. Two months later, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman pilloried its findings in the Rajya Sabha and claimed that between April 2022 and January 2023, 90 per cent of the GST collections was paid by the top 22 per cent of businesses having annual turnover of more than Rs 50 crore. She dismissed Oxfam’s methodology based on consumption estimates of certain food and non-food items while saying that GST being an indirect tax, it was not possible to exactly calculate who paid how much!