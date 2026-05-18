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Why dowry doesn’t die

Why dowry doesn’t die

The NCRB’s 2024 report identifies “cruelty by husband or his relatives” as the single largest category of crimes against women nationally, accounting for over 1.2 lakh cases.
Quarratul Ain Ifrah
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 00:15 IST
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 00:15 IST
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