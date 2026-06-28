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Why Gen Z is turning to fake apps for dopamine hits

Why Gen Z is turning to fake apps for dopamine hits

As young people lose control over major milestones like housing and careers, digital spaces that simulate rewarding behaviors have become a form of coping.
Aakash Singh Rathore
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 21:05 IST
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