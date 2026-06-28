Why Gen Z is turning to fake apps for dopamine hits

<p>Bob Dylan’s 1967 song from The Basement Tapes, ‘Nothing Was Delivered’, is a classic American folk parable, falling somewhere between a prophecy and a joke. Someone was promised something. Someone waited. Nothing came. Isn’t that more or less the entire economic, ecological, and psychic condition of Gen Z today?</p>.<p>‘Nothing was delivered/ And I tell this truth to you/ Not out of spite or anger/ But simply because it’s true’.</p>.<p>For those who haven’t yet heard, there is a South Korean website called FoodNeverComes. It looks and behaves exactly like a food-delivery app. You browse dishes, add them to your cart, proceed to checkout, and track a rider as he approaches your doorstep. The familiar theatre of anticipation: the icon moving, the countdown shrinking, the delicious illusion of imminence. But no money is charged. No kitchen is alerted. No food arrives. Nothing gets delivered. That is the point.</p>.<p>Adults are aghast, yet again, at the depths of absurdity that Gen Z turns to. But I disagree completely. I don’t see FoodNeverComes as a fake delivery simulator. I see it as a training module for the future, preparing the young for a world in which the forms of satisfaction remain while the substance disappears. The button remains. The tracking map remains. The dopamine hit remains. What vanishes is the food, the wage, the house, the secure job, the stable climate, the plausible adulthood. Our generation promised them a lot. Nothing will be delivered.</p>.<p>These platforms are called “dopamine sites”, digital spaces that simulate rewarding behaviours without real-world consumption. A fake shopping site lets you fill a cart without buying. A fake smoking-break site lets you take a cigarette break without a cigarette. The apparatus of desire is preserved; the object of desire is removed. This is supposed to be the therapeutic part.</p>.<p>One can see the appeal. A 25-year-old, hungry at 2 am and trying not to waste half a day’s wages on noodles, opens the site, clicks, tracks, waits, and somehow feels relieved. It is pathetic to us adults only if we pretend that the real delivery economy is better. But what is so noble about the “real” version? A hungry worker summons another hungry worker, through an app owned by investors, to deliver overpriced food cooked by underpaid labour, while all parties are algorithmically monitored and none is happy. The real transaction is already a simulation of abundance built on scarcity. FoodNeverComes merely removes the food and, in doing so, accidentally reveals the truth.</p>.<p>‘Now you must provide some answers/ For what you sell has not been received’.</p>.<p>The hunger was never only for food. It was for agency; for the tiny sovereignty of saying: I want this, and therefore I shall have it. As young people lose control over the major architecture of their lives, consumer choice is the last toy kingdom left to them. You may not be able to buy a house, breathe clean air, or retire. But you can choose between biryani, ramen, shawarma, and molten chocolate cake at 1:37 am.</p>.<p>This is why FoodNeverComes feels less like a novelty than a parable. It belongs to a generation that was promised education as mobility; they inherited it as debt. They were promised the internet as liberation; they inherited surveillance, addiction, and the monetisation of hate. They were promised meritocracy; they met entry-level positions demanding three years of experience and gratitude for exploitation.</p>.<p>So, what is Gen Z asked to do? Work harder for jobs that may not exist. Study longer for professions that may be automated. Save in economies designed to extract. Build lives on a planet whose weather is deranged. Stay optimistic while doomscrolling through ecological collapse, war footage, rent inflation, and billionaires discussing Mars as though Earth were an old gf they plan to ghost. Under these circumstances, FoodNeverComes is not escapism, but realism.</p>.<p>Still, there is something oddly hopeful in its absurdity. The joke knows it is a joke. It does not confuse simulation with nourishment. The website states plain and clear what most institutions conceal: “this will not feed you”. The fake app is more truthful than the real economy. It does not take your money. It does not pretend to love you. It says: here is the ritual, here is the craving, here is the little hit, here is the nothing at the end.</p>.<p>‘Nothing was delivered/ But I can’t say I sympathise/ With what your fate is going to be’...</p>.<p><em><strong>The writer, as Dr Jekyll, is a Professor of Philosophy, Politics and Law, author and editor of over 20 books and counting, and as Mr Hyde, one of India’s top-ranking Ironman triathletes.</strong></em></p><p><em>(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.)</em></p>