Why GST revenues are booming

With elections to be held soon, the focus of the government may not be on GST. Even if the GST Council does meet before the elections, it would be to ratify some inconsequential decisions. Decisions on big-ticket items such as the levy of GST on corporate guarantees would have to wait till the elections are over. Many companies operating in the infrastructure sector have filed writ petitions seeking a review of the levy of GST on corporate guarantees. The structure of the sector is for holding companies to give guarantees to subsidiaries that are set up for each project as per the diktat of regulators such as the National Highway Authority of India. The GST department does not appear to have understood the intricacies of this sector and is demanding GST on the entire annuity receivable though it is spread over a period of time. The amount on which GST is chargeable in the case of a corporate guarantee — 1% of the value of the guarantee or the actual consideration charged whichever is higher — is also considered to be too high considering the fact that in the infrastructure sector, guarantees are given as a matter of comfort for banks and no actual service is being performed.