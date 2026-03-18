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Why India has friends everywhere, but leverage nowhere

Why India has friends everywhere, but leverage nowhere

It’s now time, surely, to cash in that strategic-autonomy check. But the store of goodwill India built might prove to be inadequate.
Bloomberg Opinion
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 10:15 IST
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 10:15 IST
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