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Why Indian companies don’t want to invest in India?

Why Indian companies don’t want to invest in India?

The problem is second- and third-generation owners who 'chose to accumulate those cash profits and probably set up family offices elsewhere rather than investing in real assets on the ground'.
Bloomberg Opinion
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 10:32 IST
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 10:32 IST
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