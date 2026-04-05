<p>Last month in Ohio, USA, a jury delivered a verdict that serves as a masterclass in the necessity of free speech. The case involved Joseph Foreman – better known as the rapper Afroman – and a botched police raid on his home. Afroman, whose 2001 hit ‘Because I Got High’ used laid-back humour to chronicle how life’s plans go up in smoke, once sang:</p>.<p>‘I messed up my entire life because I got high/ I lost my kids and wife because I got high/ Now I’m sleeping on the sidewalk and I know why/ ‘Cause I got high, because I got high, because I got high’.</p>.<p>In 2022, officers stormed Foreman’s home on a search warrant for drugs (obviously) and kidnapping. They found nothing, and no charges were filed. But Foreman’s home security cameras captured the entire ordeal: officers rifling through his closets and, most famously, one officer eyeing a lemon pound cake on the kitchen counter.</p>.<p>Foreman decided to remix the raid footage into satirical music videos. In ‘Lemon Pound Cake’, he sang:</p>.<p>‘The Adams County Sheriff kicked down my door/ Then I heard the glass break/ They found no kidnapping victims/ Just some lemon pound cake./ Mama’s lemon pound cake / It tastes so nice/ It made the sheriff wanna put down his gun / And cut him a slice.’</p>.<p>The police officers felt humiliated and sued for millions in damages. After a short hearing, a jury heard both sides. Afroman defended the songs as an artistic response to events in his own home; the officers described their distress. The jury ruled that Afroman owed nothing. He was kind enough to deliver hundreds of lemon pound cakes to the police department.</p>.Video ban: Is humour in anxiety mode?.<p>Upon Afroman’s legal victory, he stepped out of the courtroom and declared loudly: “We did it! Freedom of speech!” That cry captures a fundamental democratic principle. In the United States, the First Amendment shields citizens who use satire to respond to the actions of public officials. Police officers are not ordinary citizens; they wield immense power – the right to break down doors and detain people. Thus, they are subject to a higher level of scrutiny and ridicule.</p>.<p>The jury’s protection extended even to Afroman’s most outrageous verses – alleging pedophilia and sexual misconduct – on the grounds that no reasonable person takes rap hyperbole as literal fact. The verdict rested on a crucial legal distinction: over-the-top ridicule is not the same as a statement of fact. India’s legal culture has never recognised this distinction.</p>.<p>But this is the model that should apply everywhere. When officials wield the coercive power of the State, citizens must be free to answer back with rhythm and ridicule. In the US, the jury saw satire as a tool for accountability; in India, however, the approach is frequently the opposite – and far harsher.</p>.<p>Why does India default to sanction? Part of the answer lies in how “dignity” has quietly expanded as a legal concept. Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution guarantees freedom of speech; Article 19(2) permits “reasonable restrictions” on narrow grounds. Nowhere do the framers mention the dignity of public officials as one of those grounds. And yet, in practice, it has become a judicially tolerated restriction – one that Ambedkar, who himself introduced the term “dignity” into the Constitution, never intended.</p>.<p>In India, satire directed at authority triggers sanction. We saw this in 2020 when Mumbai police arrested young men for a TikTok video mocking the police, and again in 2025, when comedian Samay Raina faced FIRs. Even the Supreme Court directed public apologies, suggesting that satire must bow to a broad interpretation of “dignity”. Simultaneously, Kunal Kamra continues to navigate a gauntlet of FIRs and summons under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for jokes targeting political leadership. The specific provisions – Section 353 of the BNS, for statements conducing to public mischief, and Section 356 of the BNS, for defamation – are blunt instruments that make no distinction between malicious falsehood and satirical exaggeration.</p>.<p>When courts treat satire as a threat rather than a democratic necessity, accountability collapses. Citizens learn that it is safer to stay silent than to scrutinise power. The Afroman verdict offers a much fairer path. Robust protection for caricature does not weaken the State; it compels those in power to remain answerable. If a lemon pound cake can become a symbol of a citizen’s refusal to be intimidated, perhaps our officials can learn to endure a joke.</p>.<p>After all, a democracy that cannot laugh at its masters is a democracy that has forgotten who is actually in charge. And if that sounds like a hazy dream for the Indian context, perhaps it’s only... ‘Cause I got high, because I got high, because I got high’.</p>.<p><em>The writer, as Dr Jekyll, is a Professor of Philosophy, Politics and Law, author and editor of over 20 books and counting, and as Mr Hyde, one of India’s top-ranking Ironman triathletes.</em></p>.<p><em>Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.</em></p>