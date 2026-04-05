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Why Indian public officials need to learn to take a joke

Why Indian public officials need to learn to take a joke

When courts treat satire as a threat rather than a democratic necessity, accountability collapses. Citizens learn that it is safer to stay silent than to scrutinise power.
Aakash Singh Rathore
Last Updated : 05 April 2026, 00:27 IST
Last Updated : 05 April 2026, 00:27 IST
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