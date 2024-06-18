Why Indians aren’t happy with 8% economic growth

By Andy Mukherjee

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi likes to hold back bad news from people until it doesn’t matter any more to his political prospects.

In 2019, his administration was accused of hiding a labor survey that, when it was finally released after his reelection, showed unemployment at a 45-year high. This year’s election, which saw him return with a diminished majority, has coincided with a long-awaited report on the plight of people who have work but are struggling to get by.

It’s impossible to make sense of India’s employment situation — or consumer demand — by only looking at the fifth of the labor force that holds regular jobs. The rest are either self-employed or work when they can find it.

About 110 million toil at 65 million tiny nonfarm jobs scattered across the country. Most of the labor comes from family members. But establishments that do hire outside staff paid employees less than Rs 125,000 ($1,500) a year, on average, according to an official survey conducted in the 12 months through September 2023. This is 1 per cent less than what workers were making between April 2021 and March 2022, a period marked by a deadly second wave of Covid-19, followed by a gradual reopening of the economy.