Why Indians should not cheer Israel's war

If the conflict continues for long, there are likely to be adverse consequences for India. It will negatively impact the prospects of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), projected during the G20 Summit as an India-led multilateral trade infrastructure, that would counter China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

The proposed IMEC route connects India to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) through a sea link, followed by an onward rail link passing through Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Israel, and further connected to Europe through Haifa port in Israel.

The Israel-Hamas war could complicate matters within the IMEC group of nations as the Arab countries and Europe differ on the Israel-Palestine issue. Construction and execution of the project may be thrown off gear when the Gaza death toll rises and gory images of the war begin to emerge from there, fuelling anger on the Arab Street in West Asia.