Why Indians should not cheer Israel's war

Indian social media is awash with support for Israel’s war on Hamas. The situation is far too complicated to either celebrate the terrorist acts of Hamas as Palestinian ‘resistance’ or to justify Israel’s military counter-offensive and blockade of Gaza as the most efficient and admirable response.
India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has belatedly reiterated India’s position in favour of the two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict. Having kept quiet for four long days, Indian diplomacy seemingly rose from slumber to say, “Our policy in this regard has been long-standing and consistent. India has always advocated the resumption of direct negotiations towards establishing a sovereign, independent, and viable State of Palestine living within secure and recognised borders, side by side at peace with Israel.”
The clarification of the Indian position on the war perhaps was prompted by two factors — unease among West Asian Muslim countries, some of them newfound allies of the Narendra Modi government, and the possibility of the anger in the domestic Muslim population boiling over. It is nonetheless a much-needed damage control exercise.
This came after Modi’s tweet expressing unequivocal support for Israel in its war effort and its amplification on social media by those Indians who idolise Israel. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has, for example, attacked the statement of the Congress Working Committee on the Israel-Hamas conflict for being soft on terrorism.
The CWC statement says, “…The CWC reiterates its long-standing support for the rights of the Palestinian people to land, self-government and to live with dignity and respect. The CWC calls for an immediate cease-fire and for negotiations to begin on all outstanding issues including the imperative issues that have given rise to the present conflict.”
Predictably this has led to accusations that the Congress is pandering to ‘vote bank politics’. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted, “Congress’s resolution has striking similarities with statements of Pakistan & Taliban. All 3 do not condemn Hamas, do not deplore terror attacks on Israel, and are silent on hostages - women & children. Sacrificing the nation’s interest to politics of appeasement is in Cong’s DNA.”
BJP MP Tejaswi Surya tweeted, “Congress’s CWC resolution on Israel war is a classic example of how Indian foreign policy was hostage to Congress’s minority vote bank politics, until Modi happened.” This difference in response, despite the MEA clarification, could become a polarising issue in the coming elections — with the Congress being accused of ‘minority appeasement’.
In the past few years, India has toned down its pro-Palestinian rhetoric as relations with Israel have become closer both at the level of the leadership and economically. India today is the biggest arms purchaser from Israel. But, the history of Israel-Palestine relations is complex and requires a nuanced diplomatic response.
If the conflict continues for long, there are likely to be adverse consequences for India. It will negatively impact the prospects of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), projected during the G20 Summit as an India-led multilateral trade infrastructure, that would counter China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).
The proposed IMEC route connects India to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) through a sea link, followed by an onward rail link passing through Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Israel, and further connected to Europe through Haifa port in Israel.
The Israel-Hamas war could complicate matters within the IMEC group of nations as the Arab countries and Europe differ on the Israel-Palestine issue. Construction and execution of the project may be thrown off gear when the Gaza death toll rises and gory images of the war begin to emerge from there, fuelling anger on the Arab Street in West Asia.
India may feel the heat in other ways if its assiduously cultivated relationships with the Gulf nations are impacted by unequivocal support for Israels’ war on Hamas and its silence over the targeting of Gaza’s civilian population. Nearly 8.5 million Indian workers in West Asia, account for 65 per cent of all Indians working abroad.
Their position was jeopardised in May 2022 merely by a BJP spokesperson making controversial remarks about Prophet Mohammad on television. Political rhetoric in favour of Israel should not re-create a situation of precarity for them.
The future of the IMEC project is also predicated on the normalisation of ties between Saudi Arabia and Israel. Under the Donald Trump administration, the UAE and Bahrain (followed by Morocco) signed the Abraham Accords to forge diplomatic links with Israel. The Saudi-Israeli diplomatic talks were the next logical step. However, if the war puts that in jeopardy and India’s position upsets Arab support for IMEC, the project will suffer.
India is the world’s third-largest importer of crude oil. Brent crude prices that had fallen in the week before the attack by Hamas, went up about 4 per cent to $88.15 a barrel. While experts think it unlikely that oil prices would go over $100 a barrel, they also admit that the oil price dynamics may change if the conflict continues beyond a fortnight. India’s inflation and economic growth will be sensitive to changes in oil price surges.
Israel is also India’s third-largest partner in Asia and tenth globally. In FY 2022-23, the total bilateral trade stood at $10 billion. An escalating crisis could mean shipping bottlenecks, higher freight costs, and uncertain delivery schedules, impacting supply chains. India also has substantial investments in Israel with companies like TCS, State Bank of India, Jain Irrigation, Sun Pharma, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Adani, and Wipro, among others having investments or operations there.
The Israel-Hamas war, therefore, is not something that Indians should be cheering for. Or it will come back to bite India. The human costs of this war will be felt not only in Israel and Palestine but also in India by its potential to impact inflation and economic slowdown at a time when the economy has barely begun to emerge from the shadow of the Covid-19 pandemic.
(Bharat Bhushan is a Delhi-based journalist.)
