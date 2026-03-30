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Why India’s south thinks it has to populate or perish

Why India’s south thinks it has to populate or perish

Andhra Pradesh isn’t the only part of India faced with low fertility rates. Other parts of southern and eastern India have similar problems.
Bloomberg Opinion
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 10:16 IST
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 10:16 IST
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