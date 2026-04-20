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Why Iran did not fall: A cultural explanation

Why Iran did not fall: A cultural explanation

The resolve of a unified people has helped the regime endure the relentless US-Israeli military onslaught
Avinash Thombre
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 19:35 IST
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 19:35 IST
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