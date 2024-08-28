Why not wish each other well?

We live in a society and world that is marked more by disharmony and strife rather than a spirit of peaceful and supportive co-existence. So threatened are we by each other that even to like a happy social media post announcing a milestone at work or in life or to greet someone on his/her wedding (refraining from snide, nasty remarks) does not come easy.
Wishing each other well sometimes even between spouses is becoming a rare occurrence as the partners are in a one-upmanship game and competing with each other. Sometimes the fights get bitter and lead to slanging matches. In mythology there are even curses. Recently I came across a story about why Shanidev, the ruler of Saturn, had such a dreaded glance so much so that if he cast his glance on man or deva or God, the person was bound to face trials and hardships.It turns out that once when Shanidev was lost in meditation devotedly on Lord Krishna his second wife Dhammini tried to strike up a conversation with him but couldn’t win his attention. So enraged was she that she cursed him and said that hence forth his eyes would always be downcast and if by chance he happened to look at someone the person was sure to go through a tough and testing phase in life. It was a curse that couldn’t be taken back. This is what anger can do. When taken to extreme lengths, as in this case, wishing the worst resulted in irreversible damage.
If we cannot wish each other well -- of course, we cannot expect everyone in this world to be magnanimous all the time -- we can at least desist from saying or thinking anything vicious.
For who knows how it may all pan out in the long run?
There is this benediction that I have heard when we seek the blessings of elders and spiritually evolved souls.
It consists of one single word. tathastu, meaning so be it or as you wish. It is believed that all around us there are spirits that grant whatever is thought or wished, whether well-meant or otherwise. That being so is it not advisable that we think noble thoughts and watch our language.
Why not exist in harmony when there is space for everyone? Why not find our niche and excel there? Shouldn’t sarve jana sukino bhavanthu (may all people be happy) be the guiding motto?
Published 27 August 2024, 20:45 IST