Why not wish each other well?

Wishing each other well sometimes even between spouses is becoming a rare occurrence as the partners are in a one-upmanship game and competing with each other. Sometimes the fights get bitter and lead to slanging matches. In mythology there are even curses. Recently I came across a story about why Shanidev, the ruler of Saturn, had such a dreaded glance so much so that if he cast his glance on man or deva or God, the person was bound to face trials and hardships.It turns out that once when Shanidev was lost in meditation devotedly on Lord Krishna his second wife Dhammini tried to strike up a conversation with him but couldn’t win his attention. So enraged was she that she cursed him and said that hence forth his eyes would always be downcast and if by chance he happened to look at someone the person was sure to go through a tough and testing phase in life. It was a curse that couldn’t be taken back. This is what anger can do. When taken to extreme lengths, as in this case, wishing the worst resulted in irreversible damage.