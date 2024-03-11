Why now-repealed farm laws should be brought back

MSP will tend to distort the allocative efficiency of the market by overcompensating for surplus crops and disincentivizing farmers to cultivate crops that are heavily demanded in the global markets. MSP covers about 23 crops (which includes seven cereals, five pulses, seven oilseeds and four commercial crops). In spite of this, only about a third of the total production of rice (24.7 per cent) and wheat (20.8 per cent) is procured at this price by the government, causing the ill-maintained FCI granaries to overflow.