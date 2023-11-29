Why our digital data is at risk

Additionally, international cooperation in the fight against cybercrime is vital, as many data breaches are executed by individuals or groups operating across borders.

This leakage of Aadhaar data is a grave concern, with wide-reaching consequences. From identity theft and financial scams to privacy breaches and national security threats, the risks are numerous and significant. The government, businesses, and individuals must prioritise data security and adopt stringent measures to protect Aadhaar information. By doing so, we can safeguard the digital identity of citizens and ensure that Aadhaar continues to play a pivotal role in the nation’s ongoing digital evolution. Only through concerted efforts can we turn the tide against the perils of Aadhaar data leaks and build a safer, more secure digital future for all.