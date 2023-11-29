Why our digital data is at risk

A major data breach has affected the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), exposing the personal data of over 815 million registered individuals, which is now up for sale on the dark web. The compromised data encompasses critical information, including Aadhaar and passport details, along with names, phone numbers, and addresses. Despite receiving an alert from Resecurity, an American cybersecurity agency, the central government has not yet issued a response to these reports regarding the data breach.
With over a billion citizens enrolled, Aadhaar has become the world’s largest biometric identification system. However, the recent spate of Aadhaar data breaches is a grim reminder of the perils of mishandling this digital treasure
trove. The leakage of Aadhaar data carries severe consequences, encompassing financial scams, identity theft, and privacy concerns.
The Aadhaar data breach poses a substantial threat to individual privacy, as compromised biometrics and personal information can lead to devastating consequences for citizens. Identity theft, one of the most immediate risks, can result in a range of fraudulent activities, from unauthorised financial transactions to impersonation for criminal purposes. This kind of breach undermines the trust that individuals place in the government to secure their sensitive data, potentially causing irreparable harm to their lives.
Financial scams are another alarming consequence of Aadhaar data leaks. With access to Aadhaar data, cybercriminals can manipulate it to create fake identities, enabling them to commit various fraudulent activities. Bank accounts can be compromised, loans can be taken out in the name of unsuspecting victims, and fraudulent insurance claims can be filed. The consequences are not limited to individuals alone; financial institutions, too, can suffer heavy losses due to these unauthorised transactions, which could ultimately affect the country’s economic stability.
Moreover, the long-term implications of Aadhaar data breaches extend to the erosion of trust in the system. The Aadhaar system was designed to enhance the efficiency and transparency of government services. Still, if it becomes synonymous with data leaks and vulnerabilities, citizens may lose faith in its capabilities. This loss of trust can lead to people shying away from using Aadhaar for legitimate purposes, hindering the nation’s progress towards a digital economy and government.
National security is another critical concern, as foreign entities or malicious actors can exploit data breaches to gather sensitive information. The compromise of Aadhaar data can have repercussions on a national scale, potentially exposing the country to espionage, cyberattacks, and threats to its sovereignty. Therefore, securing Aadhaar data is not just a matter of individual privacy but a matter of national security.
The fallout from Aadhaar data leaks also has repercussions for the government and its agencies. Trust in the government’s ability to safeguard critical information is vital for a functioning democracy. Any perception of negligence in protecting citizen data can lead to public outrage and erode the credibility of government institutions. Moreover, it can expose the government to legal liabilities and significant financial burdens arising from compensating victims of data breaches.
To address these challenges, a multi-pronged approach is needed. Strengthening cybersecurity measures within government agencies, conducting regular security audits, and implementing encryption techniques are essential steps in protecting Aadhaar data. Furthermore, promoting public awareness about the importance of safeguarding one’s Aadhaar information and educating citizens on how to recognise and report potential threats can contribute to a more secure digital ecosystem.
India’s Data Personal Data Protection Act’s rule-making should outline clear legal consequences for those who compromise Aadhaar data (sensitive personal data), which is currently unclassified in the current legislation. Such legislation can serve as a deterrent to potential criminals while ensuring that justice is served to victims.
Additionally, international cooperation in the fight against cybercrime is vital, as many data breaches are executed by individuals or groups operating across borders.
This leakage of Aadhaar data is a grave concern, with wide-reaching consequences. From identity theft and financial scams to privacy breaches and national security threats, the risks are numerous and significant. The government, businesses, and individuals must prioritise data security and adopt stringent measures to protect Aadhaar information. By doing so, we can safeguard the digital identity of citizens and ensure that Aadhaar continues to play a pivotal role in the nation’s ongoing digital evolution. Only through concerted efforts can we turn the tide against the perils of Aadhaar data leaks and build a safer, more secure digital future for all.
(The writer is a technology lawyer)