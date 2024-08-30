Why PISA matters

PISA helps countries see themselves in comparison with other countries. It enables India to improve its educational policies and outcomes by measuring the problem-solving abilities and cognition of its students. When that happens, the country can actively consider possibilities to improve its school education. India’s budget allotment for education continues to be meagre. There has to be a considerable increase in the budget allocation to provide schools with good infrastructure and well-paid, qualified teachers. Schools need to be more attractive and more resourceful. Next to defence and health, school education should get the most funding.