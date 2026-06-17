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Why Slovakia matters in India's European strategy?

Why Slovakia matters in India's European strategy?

Through the newly elevated comprehensive partnership, India and Slovakia aim to strengthen co-operation by linking their defence, automotive, and digital industries
Gulshan Sachdeva
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 06:54 IST
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