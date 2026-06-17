Why Slovakia matters in India's European strategy?

<p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi's <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/pm-modis-ongoing-foreign-trip-is-100th-in-12-years-4040119">recent visit to Europe</a> may have prompted some to ask: why Slovakia? What explains the decision to elevate bilateral ties to a ‘Comprehensive Partnership’?</p><p>Slovakia, a Central European country of just over five million people, accounts for about $2 billion in bilateral trade with India. Of course, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/pm-modi-arrives-in-slovakia-for-second-leg-of-his-two-nation-visit-4039266">the visit</a> carried considerable symbolism. Slovakia conferred upon Modi its highest civilian honour, The Order of the White Double Cross (First Class). He received a warm welcome, and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico strongly reiterated his support for India's bid for a permanent seat on the UN Security Council. While such support is undoubtedly welcome, India's chances of securing that seat will not hinge on Slovakia's endorsement. The real significance of Modi's visit, therefore, lies elsewhere.</p><p>While India's ties with the EU and several Western European capitals have been elevated in recent years, the Bratislava visit reflects New Delhi's growing engagement with Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), a region that is becoming increasingly important in Europe's economic, industrial, and strategic landscape. Following the establishment of a strategic partnership with Poland and the launch of the India-Czechia Strategic Partnership on Innovation in 2024, the visit to Slovakia appears to be part of a well-considered Indian strategy to re-engage with a region that is now acquiring renewed geostrategic significance.</p><p>Traditionally, the erstwhile ‘Eastern Europe’ was a friendly region for India, with significant political, economic, cultural, and defence ties. The nature and character of India-Soviet ties largely shaped India's engagement with the region. Erstwhile Yugoslavia also maintained close ties with India as one of the key pillars of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).</p><p>Following the disintegration of the Soviet Union and Yugoslavia, the CEE countries increasingly integrated with the European Union (EU) and NATO. As a result of their economic and political transformation and broader process of Europeanisation, India's economic and defence ties with the region declined considerably.</p><p>Commercial engagement also has remained relatively limited. With most CEE countries joining the EU, ties with India increasingly became part of the broader India-EU partnership. While most economies in the region have performed well, the initial enthusiasm with the EU has somewhat declined, and populist politics have gained ground.</p><p>Although Right-wing populists have recently suffered electoral setbacks in Poland and Hungary, Slovakia's Left-wing nationalist populist leader Robert Fico returned to power for a fourth term as prime minister in 2023. Unlike most EU leaders, he has actively cultivated close ties with both Russia and China. Breaking with the broader EU consensus, he has consistently advocated the normalisation with Moscow. Russian President Vladimir Putin has also publicly praised him for pursuing an independent foreign policy.</p><p>China has also emerged as an important economic partner for many CEE countries, including Slovakia. With bilateral trade of around $10 billion, China is Slovakia's largest trading partner outside the EU. During Fico's 2024 China visit, both countries also signed a strategic partnership. In September 2025, Fico was the only leader of an EU member state to attend the commemorations in Beijing marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. Slovakia has also participated in China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and the China-CEE co-operation framework, formerly known as the ‘16+1’ initiative. Through these engagements, Bratislava hopes to attract greater Chinese investment, particularly in infrastructure, manufacturing, and the automotive sector.</p><p>Before becoming a centrally planned economy, Czechoslovakia's per capita income was comparable to that of Austria and Finland, and significantly higher than that of countries such as Italy. Although it remained one of the more industrialised economies within the Soviet bloc, it gradually lagged Western Europe in terms of economic dynamism and technological advancement. As a constituent republic of Czechoslovakia, current-day Slovakia underwent rapid industrialisation during the socialist period, when it emerged as an important centre for heavy industry, engineering, and defence production. Following the Velvet Revolution and the establishment of the independent Slovak Republic in 1993, Slovakia successfully rebuilt and modernised its industrial base, particularly in automobiles, defence production, advanced manufacturing, and digital technologies.</p><p>Through the newly elevated comprehensive partnership, India and Slovakia aim to strengthen co-operation by linking their defence, automotive, and digital industries. Under Fico, Slovakia has also expressed appreciation for India's pursuit of strategic autonomy and its independent foreign policy approach.</p><p>In the context of evolving global geopolitics and shifting political dynamics within Europe, India is seeking to build partnerships across different parts of the EU to advance its interests in trade, technology, investment, and the green transition. In an increasingly integrated Europe, political goodwill and personal connections with individual member states continue to matter. After all, Maroš Šefčovič, the European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security and one of the principal architects of the India-EU trade negotiations, hails from Slovakia.</p><p><em><strong>Gulshan Sachdeva is Professor and Jean Monnet Chair at the Centre for European Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University.</strong></em></p><p>(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.)<br><br></p>