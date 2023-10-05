Why the funds industry needs its own 30% club

The asset management industry has a serious gender problem. The number of women managing funds has virtually stagnated in recent years. One way to start fixing this is for large investors to demand that more diverse teams manage their money.

The share of women overseeing funds has risen less than two percentage points since 2016 when Citywire — with a database of about 18,000 active managers — began publishing on gender in the industry. It rose a paltry 0.1 percentage point to 12.1 per cent in the past 12 months, according to the latest report released in September. Even more worrying, the number of funds run by sole female managers dropped from 1,508 to 1,490, a record low. In contrast, those managed by single male managers went up from 12,659 to 13,110, a 4 per cent increase.

It is no longer enough to talk about an internal culture shift — initiatives that fund houses should take to recruit, hire, compensate and promote women consistently. It must also come from outside stakeholders. What this subset of financial services needs is its own version of the 30 per cent club. The campaign started in the UK in 2010 to increase diversity on boards and in senior management teams. At the time, women accounted for 12 per cent of FTSE 100 board members. That number is now inching toward 40 per cent, and the initiative has been successfully taken up in other countries.

Money managers should train the same gender lens they apply to investments on the teams managing them externally. They have a lot of clout to spearhead change: Global pension assets stood at around $48 trillion at the end of 2022, the OECD estimates.

“Large allocators should focus on allocating more capital to women-led companies and funds where women own more than 50 per cent of the economics and are not just the ‘token woman partner,’ which is something we see frequently,” Supriya Batra, a partner at Los Angeles-based Bel Air Investment Advisors, which oversees over $9.5 billion in assets for high-net-worth families and individuals, and foundations, told me.