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Why wound a healing forest?

Why wound a healing forest?

A stone quarry proposed for the Kaiga nuclear project threatens to derail the Kali’s slow recovery
Giridhar Kulkarni
Last Updated : 11 April 2026, 00:11 IST
Last Updated : 11 April 2026, 00:11 IST
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