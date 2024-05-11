Wildlife too needs a good drought

Elephants are landscape engineers and are the glue that binds together the complex web of their habitats. Elephants have large home ranges, and wherever they move, they have a positive impact on their habitat. When they bulldoze trees to access their bark or fruits, elephants create open spaces that slowly turn into small, highly fertile grasslands and act as a sumptuous buffet for a variety of herbivores, including gaur, sambar, chital, and others. Even when a single old tree is brought down by an elephant, it will unintentionally create space for new saplings to come up. Pachyderms do these acts every single day in every area they move. Annually, they move vast distances in search of water or fodder, and on their way, they create these ecologically vital impacts throughout their home ranges. However, if we restrict elephants to a smaller area by artificially providing them water throughout the year, these positive impacts are not spread out to other parts of their home ranges. Instead, they may end up degrading their habitats by overusing the same patches, as their annual migration patterns are affected due to the availability of resources locally.