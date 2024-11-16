Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Will J&K statehood be restored by the year-end?

Will J&K statehood be restored by the year-end?

The terrorist attacks in J&K are not because of the policies of the state government. Rather, they are the direct result of deteriorating relations between India and Pakistan

Follow Us :

Bharat Bhushan
Last Updated : 16 November 2024, 05:51 IST
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
India NewsJammu and KashmirOpinion

Follow us on :

Follow Us