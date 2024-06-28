Will Macron’s gamble pay off?

Macron has doubtless considered these possibilities, but the Constitution of the Fifth Republic poses certain limitations, and the president is restricted to serving only two terms. Some commentators suggest that he might resign and be allowed to serve his remaining three years as president after another election, but more likely, he will ‘cohabit’ with the majority leader of the Assembly, who is likely to be Jordan Bardella from the National Rally.

This scenario would result in little mutual cooperation between the prime minister and the president. Le Pen will choose to retain her political capital ahead of the next presidential election in 2027, but if Bardella fails to succeed as premier, it might reduce her chance of seizing the major prize.