Will Priyanka's efforts help Congress in UP?

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is back in circulation in Uttar Pradesh, her "karmabhoomi" since she was entrusted with the charge of the country's most populous state a few years ago.

Unlike the past, when she would make only occasional forays into Uttar Pradesh, she proposes to stick in the state for longer spells so that she could put the country's oldest party back on its feet where it had once ruled for four decades.

The Congress party's fate dwindled ever since it was voted out of power 32 years ago in 1989. The party's traditional support base of Brahmins, Dalits and Muslims was devoured by different parties, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Reduced to a paltry seven seats in the 403-member Uttar Pradesh house, it would be a tall order for the Congress to even dream of putting up a fight against a 312-member ruling BJP. But Vadra is not prepared to give up.

"At the last state election in 2017, our party organisation stood completely crumbled. But over the recent past, we have worked silently on rebuilding the organisational base. It has now taken shape and will surely be in far better a position to take on the ruling party at the next state election in 2022," she told media persons in an informal chat during her recent three-day visit to Lucknow.

Displaying far more clarity than her other family members, Vadra sought to make it loud and clear that she would rather have no truck with any other Opposition party than risking her own party's interests. "Whenever we aligned with another political party, we have had to compromise with the larger interest of the Congress. Therefore we would prefer to go it alone at the coming Uttar Pradesh election", she said. She hastened to add, "But we still believe in keeping an open mind."

In her bid to extricate the Congress from the debris, Vadra is leaving no stone unturned to impress that she is all set to take the challenge. A beginning has been made through the silent 'dharna' (sit-in) she staged under the statue of Mahatma Gandhi – a popular public protest site in the heart of the state capital here. She also created waves when her long motorcade rode through the city thoroughfares, throwing everyday life out of gear.

The following day she drove down to Lakhimpur-Kheri, about 140-km from the state capital, to meet the Samajwadi Party (SP) activist Anita Yadav. Her videos showing how she thwarted a bid by BJP goons to pull her saree had earlier gone viral. Anita Yadav, a proposer for the local SP nominee in the recently held panchayat elections, was maltreated by the ruling party activists. The SP nominee was deprived of filing her nomination, while the BJP candidate sailed through unopposed. Significantly, Vadra took the opportunity to stand beside her when even SP's senior leaders had not cared to visit her.

That same evening, Vadra gave audience to a select group of half-a-dozen journalists at a dinner hosted at the residence of veteran Congress leader Pramod Tiwari, whose MLA daughter and Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhana Misra, was in tow. It was here that a journalist stealthily shot her entire interaction with the private group and beamed it live to an influential official in the CM's media team.

Subsequently, and before a Lucknow-based senior journalist could expose this snooping, Vadra attended a lunch arranged at the residence of Naseemuddin Siddiqui, who had switched loyalties from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) to the Congress after his showdown with Mayawati a few years ago. Here Vadra met with a bigger group of journalists.

While Vadra did not miss a single opportunity to make her presence felt in Uttar Pradesh, what seemed to be absent was a sustained effort to keep her connect with both party workers and the electorate. Earlier in October 2020, Vadra had visited the family of the Hathras rape and murder victim.

However, her forays into Uttar Pradesh have been infrequent and at inordinately prolonged intervals. Her detractors allege that she has made her current visit to Lucknow after a gap of one-and-a-half years. "I may not have visited Lucknow for several months, but I have been going to different parts of Uttar Pradesh," Vadra has said in her defence.

There can be no denying that she was spotted attending to the plight of the man on the street. Apart from her visit to Hathras, she has stood in solidarity with those harassed for staging anti-CAA protests and the migratory labour stranded on the Delhi border while returning to their homes in Uttar Pradesh from different corners of the country, or be it arranging oxygen for Covid patients.

While she arranged hundreds of buses to cart the stranded migratory labour, the Uttar Pradesh government not only refused to use those but went to the extent of putting the UP Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu behind bars. The Uttar Pradesh police charged Lallu with non-fulfilment of his commitment in terms of the number of buses. And for months, he could not even get bail.

Whether such an effort will pay any political dividends is very difficult to say. Vadra's claims of rebuilding the party organisation on its feet aside, her consistent presence on the ground in UP is the need of the hour. According to insiders, the Congress hopes to win back a section of its old and lost support base of Dalits, Muslims and Brahmins. That appears a remote possibility and can only happen if Vadra succeeds in projecting the party as a serious player in the electoral game.

Unlike the past when her occasional trips to UP prompted the BJP leadership to describe her as a "political tourist", Vadra promises to operate from Lucknow this time. "You will find me on ground zero from next month when I propose to return after finalising my daughter's admission and seeing her off at the new university," she said. She dismissed BJP's charge of her being a "political tourist" as a "false and baseless smear campaign, which is typical of that party."

Time will tell what she has in store to meet the might of the ruling BJP. Meanwhile, the saffron brigade has begun preparing its arsenal for its attacks on her. The BJP's most significant advantage at the moment is a fragmented opposition, and indeed, the party's all-powerful leadership would move heaven and earth to ensure that the opposition does not come under a common umbrella at any cost. We may rule out the possibility of a formally united opposition for the time being. Yet, speculation is rife about Vadra pushing for an unwritten electoral understanding between different opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh, which could give some sleepless nights to the ruling dispensation.

