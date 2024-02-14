Will Vijay’s entry alter TN politics?

As his political ambitions become public, Vijay will face difficult and uncomfortable questions about his views on state and central issues. The symbolism of not signing the statement as Joseph Vijay (something he consciously did in the past when his religious identity was commented upon by the TN BJP leader H Raja) and sporting a red tilak on his forehead raises curiosity about the messages he intends to convey.

Vijay’s entry undoubtedly has the potential to disrupt the TN political landscape. His large fan base, previously aligned with various parties, may shift loyalties, impacting major political players. However, the prospect of Vijay winning and forming a government in 2026 remains remote.