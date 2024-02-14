Will Vijay’s entry alter TN politics?

Tamil Nadu’s political landscape is abuzz with the much-anticipated entry of the popular actor Vijay, ‘Thalapathy’ to his fans, into the realm of politics. Speculations about his political inclination have circulated for a while, supported by subtle hints in his films, notable victories by his fans in the 2022 local body elections, and his philanthropic initiatives. The suspense finally ended on February 2, when Vijay announced the launch of his political party on X, formerly Twitter. His unconventional approach marked a historic shift in India’s political history, eschewing traditional press conferences and fanfare for a straightforward statement.
Vijay, the mass hero in Tamil cinema, has boldly chosen to transition into politics at the peak of his film career. His latest film, Leo, reportedly grossed over Rs 500 crore, showcasing his immense popularity. However, he has declared he would quit acting after completing his current commitments, emphasizing that politics should not be treated as a hobby but as a sacred commitment.
While Vijay’s decision is commendable, his statement is curious. The announcement of his political entry through Thamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is laden with statements many may perceive as rhetorical and stereotypical, lacking clarity. Highlighting corruption and discrimination based on caste and religion as major issues, Vijay treads on common political ground covered by all parties. With the party’s ideology and manifesto yet to be revealed, it would be premature to judge its outlook on critical state-specific issues such as federalism, autonomy, communalism, corruption, dynasty politics, the Cauvery imbroglio, and the NEET issue.
Notably, the absence of the word ‘Dravidian’ in the party’s name indicates his departure from the decades-long dominance of Dravidian politics in the state. Whether he can present a manifesto totally detached from the Dravidian ethos or whether it is a lofty ambition remains to be seen.
Vijay’s decision to contest the Assembly elections in 2026 rather than the imminent Lok Sabha elections and to not support any other political entity prompts inquiries into the strategic intent behind the timing. If he claims that all the existing parties in the state are corrupt and communal, what prevents him from providing that alternative immediately? The ambiguity surrounding these questions could confuse his fans, as well as the general public, who are waiting for a clear direction.
As his political ambitions become public, Vijay will face difficult and uncomfortable questions about his views on state and central issues. The symbolism of not signing the statement as Joseph Vijay (something he consciously did in the past when his religious identity was commented upon by the TN BJP leader H Raja) and sporting a red tilak on his forehead raises curiosity about the messages he intends to convey.
Vijay’s entry undoubtedly has the potential to disrupt the TN political landscape. His large fan base, previously aligned with various parties, may shift loyalties, impacting major political players. However, the prospect of Vijay winning and forming a government in 2026 remains remote.
Tamil Nadu has a history of film personalities entering politics with varying degrees of success. The question is if modern film heroes in Tamil Nadu enjoy the same political patronage as their predecessors. The assumption that film success guarantees political triumph is dangerous. To succeed, a nuanced understanding of the evolving political scenario is mandatory.
Vijay’s political entry introduces a mix of excitement, ambiguity, and potential challenges to Tamil Nadu’s political landscape. Indian democracy requires young people to join politics and usher in change. Vijay’s entry, from that perspective, is welcome. For someone who never raised a finger to end corruption in the film industry, including the outrageous ticket pricing in theatres and the black market, especially during the release of his films, or the sense of entitlement in seeking tax exemption for a Rolls Royce car he bought, establishing himself as a crusader against corruption will not be easy.
(The writer is an academic and political analyst)