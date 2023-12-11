Wind up BDA

Land development and site distribution: Developing acquired agricultural lands, as is typically the case, is time-consuming. Before site formation, all necessary amenities like roads, drains, water, sewerage, and electricity connections must be in place. There have been instances where sites were allotted before without amenities for living. Kempegowda layout, where land acquisition proceedings started in 2010 and sites were allotted in 2017, but civic amenities are yet to be provided, is a classic example. I recall sometime in the late 1980s, 10,000 sites were allotted when they were not yet actually in place and came to be called ‘Paper Allotment’. The ‘social worker’ category of sites is subject to maximum misuse, as almost anyone can figure under it. There is, of course, the highly flexible ‘discretionary’ quota where friends, relatives, and bigwigs from anywhere can be beneficiaries.