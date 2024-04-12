Winner of hearts

The little boy in first grade sat patiently, waiting to hear his name called out for a prize during the annual day celebrations at his school. The boy had diligently participated in all the school competitions as his father cheered him on. The father, a farmer in our village, had coached the little boy to walk to the stage, receive the prize, bow to the audience, and return to his seat with his head held high. There remained a glimmer of hope for the boy to win a prize, as some results were yet to be announced.