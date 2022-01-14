Winning elections its priority

The year 2021 was certainly not a happy one for the Narendra Modi government. The first half of the year saw the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic leading to a heavy caseload and deaths. The government, obsessed as it was with the West Bengal assembly election, the result of which was a big disappointment to the Modi-Amit Shah duo, ignored the forecasts of the health experts about the imploding second wave.

The government’s unpreparedness to deal with the pandemic manifested itself in the shortage of vaccines, hospital beds, oxygen supplies etc. It was only by the middle of 2021, pressured by the Opposition and media criticism, that the government initiated corrective measures. By the end of November, it managed to give the first dose of vaccine to about 100 crore people. Its latest claim is that 150 crore people have received the first dose. Thanks to the belated initiatives, the health infrastructure seems to have improved to some extent.

The pandemic is far from being over thanks to the outbreak of the Omicron variant in the country. The third wave which has hit in a big way is predicted to peak by next month. With the virus known to be mutating in different forms, it is realistic to assume that the pandemic will remain one of the major challenges to the Modi regime in 2022.

The government will have to gear itself to give the second dose of vaccination to the needy, vaccinate children below 15 years as children too have been the victims of the ongoing third wave, besides ensuring booster dose to citizens needing it on a priority basis. The government will have to make the requisite financial allocation in the Union Budget 2022-23.

Managing the economy will be the second most critical challenge. No doubt, the economy has improved after the devastating second wave. But the recovery has been, as many experts have pointed out, marginal. The GDP growth rate seems to have reached the pre-pandemic level, implying thereby that there has been no real growth since early 2020, compared to the average 6% growth per year before the pandemic and the UPA era.

The projected GDP of 9.2% is lower than the RBI figure which stands at 9.5%. The tourism and hotel industries are likely to be hit again. With our global overall export figures remaining low (at around 1.8%), the recovery rate will also be slow. The International Monetary Fund has reduced its forecast to 8.5% for 2022.

Bringing down retail inflation, which stood as per official sources at 4.48% in October 2021, to give relief to the poor and middle-income groups will be an essential task to be performed by the government. The RBI itself has projected the retail inflation for April-June 2022-23 to be at 5.2%.

Major challenge

Handling unemployment is going to be another major challenge to the Modi government. According to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy’s (CMIE) figures dated December 6, 2021, though the unemployment rate declined from 7.8% in October 2021 to 7% in November of the year, the actual employment rate rose marginally from 37.28% to 37.34% by November. A poor show compared to the one crore jobs per year promised by Modi seven years ago.

Internal security is another serious challenge. The killing of 14 innocent civilians by soldiers in Nagaland recently led to widespread anger and public protests.

The Nagaland Assembly passed a resolution for the repeal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA). But sadly, the Modi government has extended it by six months. The AFSPA gives sweeping powers to the soldiers to arrest people without warrants and even shoot at them if need be. This sensitive humanitarian issue needs to be handled by the Union government empathetically. The State government has asked the Centre to seek its opinion before notifying the state again as a “disturbed area”.

Additionally, the worsening security situation in the Kashmir Valley resulting in the killing of civilians and the dissatisfaction among the local leaders about the politically motivated delimitation of constituencies being carried out, require careful handling by involving the mainstream leaders of J&K while adhering to the dialogue process to arrive at consensus-based solutions.

In the field of foreign policy, the Modi government will be up against the military-strategic hegemony of China. As admitted by the foreign minister himself in several forums, managing the asymmetrical relationship with China, its intransigence on the border issue and its hegemonic ambitions for the region is a challenge before Modi. It remains to be seen how useful our involvement with the US-driven QUAD is going to be. The practice of strategic autonomy in managing India’s bilateral relations with China, Russia and Iran, rather than getting entangled in US-initiated moves in the Asia-Pacific and the Middle East, should be a critical component of Indian diplomacy. Also, dealing with Pakistan and the Taliban regime in Afghanistan calls for an imaginative approach.

While the issues mentioned above point to the need for sustained attention by the government, it looks like Modi and his ministerial colleagues will spend the better part of their time and energy during the year campaigning for the assembly elections scheduled in UP, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa in February-March 2022, in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh in December 2022 and the biennial elections to 75 Rajya Sabha seats due in June-July. In all probability, governance will take a back seat in the race for retaining and capturing political power.

(The writer is former Professor of Political Science, Bangalore University and former Senior Fellow, ICSSR,

New Delhi)