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Winning the narrative war

Winning the narrative war

Narrative wars are typically steered through multi-domain operations, with control of the information flow – tailored for the domestic and international audiences – at their centre.
Maj Gen J S Kataria (Retd)
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 19:12 IST
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 19:12 IST
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