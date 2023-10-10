With caste census data, policy reforms must follow

Whether you like it or not, or whether you wear it as your surname or not, caste has been the building block of India.

Caste has played a pivotal role in India in all spheres of life — political (who rules, exercises licence to use violence, or sets policy), social (the hierarchical position of people), and economic (who owns capital, establishes businesses, or serves as workers).

It is undeniable, barring some exceptions, that general/forward/elite/dvija (Brahmin, Rajput, and Vaishya) have sat at the top of social order, ruled and owned wealth, whereas backwards/Shudras/OBCs (landed), MBCs/EBCs (landless/artisans), and untouchables/avarnas/harijans/Schedule Castes have been at the lower rung of society and primarily provided services (poorly paid, or mostly unpaid). The Adivasis/Schedule Tribes have been outside the pale of Hindu society.

The Bihar government came out with data based on a caste census it conducted listing out the numbers of specific caste and social groups. With this data out, it is more likely that over the next few years, more such caste censuses will be conducted, and India will finally have its caste data out in public.

It is better to know the caste numbers (however unpleasant it might be to some people) rather than hiding them. Caste data out in the open will help us better understand its implications and it will help in designing accurate policies and measures for the larger benefit of India.

Political and social implications

The fundamental democratic right of ‘one person, one vote’ constitutionally granted to all citizens was the most effective measure, which gradually altered the political representation of the castes and classes in elections. It took some time. Political offices and power have decisively shifted to more numerous Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in the states. The number of MPs, MLAs, ward members, sarpanches etc. increasingly reflects their social groups. The surviving dominance of so-called upper castes would most likely disappear in times to come (barring, of course, exceptions dependent on individual leadership). The caste data is more likely to provide upward mobility to unrepresented Economically Backward Classes (EBCs) and remove the dominance of some OBCs.

Untouchability, a caste-based discrimination meted out towards the SCs and the Dalits which was widespread across the country, is still followed in some dark rural pockets of India. The discrimination against the OBCs and the Shudras is also not widely practised as it once was the case. Social inequality in the matter of education, intellectual attainments, and economic endowments continue to persist. Caste data is unlikely to make an immediate difference to such forms of inequalities; however, with the adoption of the right policies, important changes can come in the long term.

Economic value addition

Economics is all about the value added in the process of production, marketing, and consumption of goods and services. Incomes, wealth, and jobs are generated as part of the economic value-addition process. Knowledge, capital, enterprise, and labour are the key constituents which determine the scale and quality of the value added.

Knowledge leads to innovation and technology. Innovations and technology are used by entrepreneurs to produce goods and services competitively by employing risk capital to generate turnover and profits. Entrepreneurs employ labour to provide the skills needed in production and other associated functions.

It is this ecosystem of innovations and technology, establishment of businesses, risk capital, and skilled labour which determines whether a country grows and creates jobs or not. The number of workers or their caste/class does not make any positive difference.

Policymakers play an important role

Economies suffered when policymakers made wrong choices. The Soviet Union (1917-1991) and China (until 1978) chose to eradicate private capital and enterprise (bourgeoise), and brought in the dictatorship of the labour (proletariat). Very soon their economies collapsed.

In India, till 1991 our policy choices were wrong. Private capital and enterprise were banished from a large swathe of economic space, which was reserved for the public sector. In the remaining space, private enterprise was hamstrung by the infamous ‘licence-quota raj’. Banks and insurance companies were also nationalised to turn capital into a commodity. Unsurprisingly, we generated abysmally low growth rates producing shoddy goods at high prices. Soon, such jobs ceased to exist and the cause of the workers suffered.

The 1991 reforms restored the fundamental economic logic, which helped us today become a $3.5 trillion economy and provide tens of thousands of jobs. In the process, we also succeeded in substantially reducing poverty.

Reservation and jobs

The Constitution provided reservation in government jobs for the SCs/Dalits and the STs, which was extended to the OBCs in the 1990s.

The Bihar caste census has brought out that the proportion of the SCs/STs/OBCs is about 85 per cent of the total population. This could see the demand for job reservations rise to even 85 per cent in Bihar. It is also quite likely that demands for breaking down the SCs/STs/OBCs into castes/smaller caste groups will also rise to ensure reservation benefits all castes in proportion to their population.

While substituting one caste with another caste/caste group within the larger SC/ST/OBC would not make much of a difference, there would be much deeper implications if either the total reservation quota is increased or reservation is extended to the private sector.

Caste-based job reservation is flawed

The basic assumption behind reservations in government/public sector jobs is that every job can be done by anyone with some basic academic qualification. The other side of this assumption is that no job requires any specialised skill or knowledge endowment. This is a highly flawed assumption. This assumption converts a job into a salary entitlement. Barring some very low-skill jobs, all government and public sector jobs require specific skills, especially in an increasingly digital environment.

Fifty per cent reservation in all government jobs has already created a mess. If this is raised further in Bihar or elsewhere, its ill consequences can only be imagined. Looking from another angle, government/public sector jobs make up less than 10 per cent of total jobs in India. Even if all public sector jobs were to be reserved, it would only meet a small portion of the demand for jobs.

There have not been caste-based reservation mandates in private sector enterprises, and rightly so, though there were attempts during the Manmohan Singh government’s time. Any such attempts in the future would be catastrophic for the job market and India’s economy. Instead of marching towards becoming a $5- or $10- or $25-trillion economy, we would see the Indian economy revert to the so-called Hindu rate of growth.

The right prescription

In India there is no bar for OBCs/SCs/STs to establish businesses, and yet there are very few successful major businesses established by them. Why?

The lack of capital, innovations, technological advancement, and enterprise is at the root of their inability to establish big successful businesses. Their numbers do not provide an advantage.

The policymakers (which should increasingly be OBCs/SCs/STs) would have to adopt the right policies and measures. The government can establish the right institutions to gradually build up capital, knowledge, and enterprise leadership among the OBCs/SCs/STs. It would take years for the results to show, but the first steps must be taken.

The landed OBCs have capital in the form of land. Liberalisation of land-related laws can help them convert land into risk capital, which deployed in joint ventures in real estate and other enterprises can help build up industrial and infrastructure business leadership.

The landless/artisans EBCs/SCs/STs who have no capital are mostly engaged in rendering services, as farm labour, ironsmiths, sanitary workers, and so on. There are two megatrends which are affecting employment in the services sector. While farm and factory jobs are decreasing and traditional artisan jobs are increasingly disappearing thanks to large-scale mechanisation and digitalisation, there has been an enormous uptick in the demand for personal services — healthcare, education, transport/delivery services, household management, travel, etc. With the population decreasing in half of the world, the requirement for labour and personal services is also rising globally.

Policymakers can make the most of these two megatrends. To capture these opportunities, it would be necessary to equip the OBCs/SCs/STs with the right jobs and soft skills. Governments can help in designing the right education and skill programmes to prepare them for the domestic and global markets, and create the right conditions for them to avail of these opportunities.

This would be the right way to uplift the economic status of disadvantaged castes and groups. Falling for short-term and emotive job reservations will only make them worse off.

(Subhash Chandra Garg is former Finance & Economic Affairs Secretary, and author of ‘The Ten Trillion Dream’ and ‘We Also Make Policy’.)

Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.