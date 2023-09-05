With powers clipped, AAP government on backfoot

First, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot spoke against the transport secretary, accusing him of not listening to the minister’s orders. Delhi transport officials had been on unrelenting in seizing and towing away old vehicles. In a media statement Gahlot said that he instructed the officials to pause the drive against the old vehicles; but his instructions were ignored. Finally, it was the Delhi High Court which intervened and directed that the seized vehicles be released with undertakings given by the owners, while also asking the city government to frame a policy.

Kejriwal, in the recently concluded Delhi assembly session, bemoaned that nowhere in India exists an arrangement by which the Chief Minister is part of a committee with two officials being other members. His most vocal minister, Atishi, alleged that the finance secretary was sitting over files of development projects.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s move to use the committees of the Delhi Assembly to summon officials appears to have further frayed ties between the elected representatives and the bureaucracy. Now, it’s being seen that the officials are citing rules to refuse to appear before the committees. Besides, those privy to the exchanges between the Delhi ministers and the officials say that there is a breakdown of working relations between the two organs of the executive.