With trade pact, India-UAE deepen broad-based engagement

India and the United Arab Emirates recently signed the comprehensive economic partnership agreement, a trade pact cutting duties across a range of products and services to enhance economic interaction between the two countries. This landmark trade agreement is projected to push bilateral trade from $60 billion to $100 billion by 2027. It is, however, less known that the UAE is currently India's third-largest trading partner globally.

After this pact, a staggering 80 per cent of Indian exports to the Emirates will become duty-free and sharply increase Indian competitiveness. Jewellery, including bullion, textiles, plastics, electronics, sports goods, and the pharmaceutical sectors are likely to be the biggest gainers of this new access to Dubai.

An interesting thread in almost all these industries opened up for duty-free exports is that they are labour incentive sectors. A potential 600,000 new jobs over the next five years are projected in India and 90,000 in the UAE. However, there is a threat and an opportunity hidden in the fine print of this agreement. While both sides have maintained that they have "robust" country of origin provisions in the trade deal, such things are difficult to quantify.

Also Read — A mutually beneficial trade deal

Country of origin refers to where a product has originated. For example, a Pakistan-based firm can potentially bring raw masala used in Indian cooking to the UAE and re-export it to India at zero duty with token packing and value addition. However, since the free port of Jebel Ali is used for major Indian exports via Dubai to Pakistan, the Islamic republic has to worry more about this agreement.

Indian pharmaceuticals, tyres, electronics and jewellery worth $5 billion a year are estimated to be imported through this route by Pakistan. Now with a duty-free element, India could virtually flood the Pakistan market. India imports an estimated $300 million of Pakistan-origin goods from Dubai. These too could see a rise, but the balance of payment may make the increase in imports from Pakistan marginal.

Interestingly, many of the items exported to Pakistan from the UAE are on the banned list, which Islamabad does not allow directly from India. With token value addition, such as assembling, they slip through Dubai to Pakistan. With this agreement, expect Pakistan's unquantifiable indirect trade deficit with India to balloon.

This, however, can be a double-edged sword for India as nothing prevents multinational firms to export to India from Dubai either. After token value addition, India could see a flood of duty-free imports. India and Dubai will need an eagle eye on aspects of value addition and under-invoicing of exim deals for this breakthrough agreement to retain credibility. Trade is only one of the pivots of an intense engagement between India and the UAE. People, Knowledge and technology are also very vital in this relationship. Almost four million legal Indian expatriates work in the UAE. Interestingly, this is almost 40 per cent of the population of the Emirates. Tourists are another big draw, with two million Indian tourists visiting the Emirates in 2019.

Also Read — UAE, India sign 'milestone' pact to boost economies

The new trade pact enhances the expertise partnership with an Indian commitment to set up an IIT in the Emirates. This is a significant intellectual investment by India following the co-development of the nano-satellite, Nayif-1, launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, in 2017.

Not often spoken in public, the increasing cooperation on technical and human intelligence between the two countries forms a vital political pivot to the India-UAE liaison. When Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the UAE in 2015, a comprehensive structure of intelligence sharing and counter-terrorism was undertaken with a personal thrust from the crown prince Mohamed bin Zayad Al Nahyan. This has resulted in averting terror attacks in both counties. Both counties are also ramping up their core military to military cooperation. Indian Navy ships routinely escort anti-piracy operations off the UAE, bilaterally, and as a part of multinational mandates, both countries' armed forces are in a closer embrace.

There used to be a time not so long ago, and Indian popular culture, especially Bollywood, is replete with movies showing dread when the phone call from Dubai rang. That changes with the trade deal, now the line is secure, and the call is ringing in the cash registers.

(Ninad D Sheth is a journalist)

Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: