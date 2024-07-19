With Vikram Misri, there’s no room for turf battles

In the first year of Modi’s prime ministership, the biggest personnel change was the curtailment of Sujatha Singh’s tenure as foreign secretary and replacing her with S Jaishankar, who went on to become the minister for external affairs. It was done without washing any dirty linen in public unlike Rajiv Gandhi’s dismissal of Foreign Secretary A P Venkateswaran at a press conference in 1987.

Misri became foreign secretary on July 15, after yet another tenure associated with the PMO. He was deputy national security adviser from January 1, 2022 until then. He has told confidantes that the two adjacent offices — the PMO and the MEA — must no longer be silos, but co-ordination offices offering a single, refined view of the global landscape to Modi and Jaishankar. With a new-look 18th Lok Sabha, Misri is the only serving IFS officer who has practised bipartisanship. In addition to three prime ministers, he has worked in the offices of two external affairs ministers. All sides of the political leadership will, therefore, be willing to do business with the new foreign secretary.

The big impact of this will be in the work of the Parliament's Standing Committee on External Affairs. Amidst the political polarisation, this committee’s productivity drastically declined in recent years. This is set to change. Misri has the Washington experience of having been India’s bipartisan liaison with both Houses of the US Congress. He was in charge of getting complex legislation on the India-US nuclear deal passed on Capitol Hill.

Foreign secretaries come in two types. One class is asked by headquarters to stay beyond the usual three years on postings. Jaishankar is one such, who stayed longer in Beijing, Prague, and Tokyo. Another class is pulled out prematurely to do firefighting on a more critical posting. Misri belongs to the second category. Except in the important stations of Islamabad, Washington, and Colombo, his postings have been cut short, some as short as five months. The most recent example was Madrid, where he sought the ambassador’s job after two hectic years in the PMO. Misri was withdrawn from Madrid and sent to Myanmar to salvage the relationship after the Indian Army’s ‘Operation Hot Pursuit’ inside Myanmar. Once that relationship stabilised, Misri was prematurely transferred to head the more important mission in Beijing.

