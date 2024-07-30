Within a glimmer of hope lies a ray of sunshine

A story of four candles brightly burning cannot but be often enough retold. Peace, trust, love, and hope were reflected in these candles that burned brightly together. Our world shone with radiance too as we were engulfed in the flames of their positive sharing. Suddenly something went awry to dampen the enthusiasm with which these energised both themselves and us.

Peace felt it was fruitless to exist while the world was so filled with violence and unrest. Trust simultaneously harboured the same negative thoughts, considering that everywhere around there was an escalation of lies and deceit. Truth and morality, justice, seem to occupy very little space in the current scheme of living. Love, considered the greatest of genuine concern felt disheartened and diminished as well, with hatred and bigotry, self-centeredness, and ego trying to usurp its sublime universal presence among us.