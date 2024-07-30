Within a glimmer of hope lies a ray of sunshine

A story of four candles brightly burning cannot but be often enough retold. Peace, trust, love, and hope were reflected in these candles that burned brightly together. Our world shone with radiance too as we were engulfed in the flames of their positive sharing. Suddenly something went awry to dampen the enthusiasm with which these energised both themselves and us.
Peace felt it was fruitless to exist while the world was so filled with violence and unrest. Trust simultaneously harboured the same negative thoughts, considering that everywhere around there was an escalation of lies and deceit. Truth and morality, justice, seem to occupy very little space in the current scheme of living. Love, considered the greatest of genuine concern felt disheartened and diminished as well, with hatred and bigotry, self-centeredness, and ego trying to usurp its sublime universal presence among us.
One by one, all three candles succumbed to diminished belief in their ability to motivate others and decided to extinguish their flames, believing they could not hold sway in an environment incompatible with what they stood for. Demoralised and dejected, they burned themselves out, sadly believing their values could not anymore prevail against challenges.
As a result, only the fourth candle, Hope, remained aflame. Affected by the message of its compatriots, it too became inclined to lose what it stood for. Circumstances, however, decided otherwise, and it was persuaded to be patient and persevere. It realised that while it continued to burn, it could still be a re-energising flame for not only rekindling the other three candles but be a powerful message to people who, in similar distress, want to give up on all they hold dear in life, be it because of ill health, financial stress, soured relationships, and much else. Although the world is full of negatives, the positives and the encouragement of those who propagate them are not difficult to find.
Family, friends, well wishers, even strangers turn up timely to help if we harbour hope. A day at a time is the tale and mantra of hope when experiences seem to be extra troubling. It helps when coupled with a strong belief in the will of the Almighty, who, despite at times testing to the core our resilience to adversity, sends support from quarters least expected to strengthen our hope. Good days and bad days will be ours, sad days too in the journey of life, but when we seek a shield within a glimmer of hope, a ray of sunshine is sure to break out and brighten our way!