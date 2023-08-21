Woes of ageing colleges

UVCE’s story is not unique. Across the road is Central College, an institution with an even longer legacy and stellar alumni; it is the alma mater of the only scientist Bharat Ratna, C N R Rao (other than C V Raman), and has a long list of distinguished scientists and writers. Not far away is Maharani’s College, a pioneer in women’s education in India. Much like the proximal institutions around the world, these institutions had strong synergy, with teachers crossing over to teach at the neighbouring institute being de rigueur. One can only imagine the level of scholarship and intellectual ferment that this would have engendered. It would not be a stretch to say that these institutions have seen far better days than their current state indicates. A profound sadness creeps in when one tries to ask, “Why did we let this happen?” The usual clutch of reasons get trotted out: government policies, interference, and declining work culture.