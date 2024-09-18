Women empowerment is more than just workforce numbers

In recent years, there has been growing attention on improving women’s labour force participation in India, especially in rural areas. The gap between male and female labour participation is a real issue that India faces which needs to be addressed speedily for tapping the rich demographic dividend that India has.

Various initiatives have aimed to boost employment rates, provide skill training, and offer credit to self-help groups (SHGs), all to bridge the gender gap in the workforce. However, narratives or ideas focusing solely on increasing participation rates or encouraging women to obtain diplomas to make entries in the labour force swifter miss the larger picture. Empowering women isn’t just about getting them into jobs — it’s about challenging the structural and cultural barriers that have long held them back resulting in their poor economic representation.

Empowerment greater than economic participation

While the rising labour force participation rates among women are a step in the right direction, this is often hailed as progress which begets a fundamental question: Is this participation enough? Many women entering the workforce, find themselves in low-paying, informal sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, education, or household and domestic labour.

Merely including women in the workforce doesn’t address the underlying issues of power imbalances, equity, limited mobility, or, most of all, workplace discrimination. For genuine empowerment, women need access to dignified employment, leadership roles, and pathways to career growth. Without these opportunities, focusing on participation statistics risks becoming a box-ticking policy exercise and political wordsmithing.

Education must be beyond diplomas

The emphasis on women obtaining diplomas as a primary means of bridging the gender gap is another oversimplified solution. It also brushes away the root cause analysis for the poor representation of Indian women in top positions in the corporate world. Or the reasons for women leaving the workforce prematurely. Empowerment is a developmental process which includes various stages including, inter alia, entry into the workforce, advancement in jobs, incorporation, and commitment to working.

Education should accordingly target empowering women to think critically, challenge societal norms, and pursue leadership, and not just equip them for specific job markets. Encouraging women to enrol in skill-based or diploma programmes without addressing the societal barriers they face in the workplace — like wage inequality, harassment, or limited decision-making power — turns education into yet another checkbox.

While education is undoubtedly a powerful tool, it cannot be reduced to a means of fitting women into predefined economic roles. More importantly, education must empower women to question the cultural and institutional biases that shape their lives, rather than just preparing them for jobs in a limited set of industries.