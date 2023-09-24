Women MPs of the future, heard of queen Didda?

This tenderness of heart did not last long, though. She quickly had two grandsons killed one after the other, soon after they each took the throne. Finally, her only remaining grandson became king. But this is still not the end of Didda’s tale. She had a long-standing affair with a herdsman, Tunga, and had her last grandson killed by torture. Finally, she assumed the throne in her own name rather than as regent, and made Tunga her prime minister. They ruled together, presumably very happily, for the rest of her life. Before she died in her old age, she appointed her nephew from the Lohara dynasty, her natal family, Sangramaraja, as the prince, and passed away peacefully!